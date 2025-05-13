To estimate the solution of the differential equation \( y' = 2x - y \) with the initial condition \( y(0) = -1 \) over the interval from 0 to 1 using Euler's method, we first determine the step size \( h \). Given that we are using 5 steps, we calculate \( h \) as follows:

\[h = \frac{1 - 0}{5} = 0.2\]

Next, we set up a table to track the values of \( x_n \) and \( y_n \). Starting with the initial values:

\[x_0 = 0, \quad y_0 = -1\]

We can compute the subsequent \( x \) values by adding the step size \( h \) to the previous \( x \) value:

\[\begin{align*}x_1 & = x_0 + h = 0 + 0.2 = 0.2 \\x_2 & = x_1 + h = 0.2 + 0.2 = 0.4 \\x_3 & = x_2 + h = 0.4 + 0.2 = 0.6 \\x_4 & = x_3 + h = 0.6 + 0.2 = 0.8 \\x_5 & = x_4 + h = 0.8 + 0.2 = 1.0\end{align*}\]

Now, we calculate the \( y \) values using the formula:

\[y_n = y_{n-1} + h \cdot f(x_{n-1}, y_{n-1})\]

where \( f(x, y) = 2x - y \). We proceed to find each \( y_n \):

For \( n = 1 \):

\[y_1 = y_0 + h \cdot f(x_0, y_0) = -1 + 0.2 \cdot (2 \cdot 0 - (-1)) = -1 + 0.2 \cdot 1 = -0.8\]

For \( n = 2 \):

\[y_2 = y_1 + h \cdot f(x_1, y_1) = -0.8 + 0.2 \cdot (2 \cdot 0.2 - (-0.8)) = -0.8 + 0.2 \cdot (0.4 + 0.8) = -0.8 + 0.2 \cdot 1.2 = -0.56\]

For \( n = 3 \):

\[y_3 = y_2 + h \cdot f(x_2, y_2) = -0.56 + 0.2 \cdot (2 \cdot 0.4 - (-0.56)) = -0.56 + 0.2 \cdot (0.8 + 0.56) = -0.56 + 0.2 \cdot 1.36 = -0.288\]

For \( n = 4 \):

\[y_4 = y_3 + h \cdot f(x_3, y_3) = -0.288 + 0.2 \cdot (2 \cdot 0.6 - (-0.288)) = -0.288 + 0.2 \cdot (1.2 + 0.288) = -0.288 + 0.2 \cdot 1.488 = 0.0096\]

For \( n = 5 \):

\[y_5 = y_4 + h \cdot f(x_4, y_4) = 0.0096 + 0.2 \cdot (2 \cdot 0.8 - 0.0096) = 0.0096 + 0.2 \cdot (1.6 - 0.0096) = 0.0096 + 0.2 \cdot 1.5904 = 0.32768\]

Thus, the approximation of \( y(1) \) using Euler's method is approximately \( 0.32768 \).

To compare this with the exact solution, we use the formula:

\[y = 2x + e^{-x} - 2\]

Substituting \( x = 1 \):

\[y(1) = 2 \cdot 1 + e^{-1} - 2 = 2 + \frac{1}{e} - 2 = \frac{1}{e} \approx 0.367879\]

The difference between the exact and approximate values is:

\[\text{Difference} = |0.367879 - 0.32768| \approx 0.040199\]

This analysis shows that the approximation using Euler's method is fairly close to the exact solution, with a difference of approximately \( 0.0402 \).