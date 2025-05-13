Euler's method is a numerical technique used to approximate the values of a function based on its derivative, providing a more accurate representation than linear approximation alone. This method involves using multiple shorter tangent lines, which allows the approximation to closely follow the curve of the function.

To illustrate Euler's method, consider the differential equation \( y' = 2x \) with the initial condition \( (x_0, y_0) = (1, 2) \). Our goal is to approximate \( f(2) \) using two steps of size \( h = 0.5 \).

Initially, we can use the linear approximation to estimate \( f(2) \). By applying the linearization formula, we find that \( f(2) \) is approximately 4. However, this estimate is not very close to the actual function curve, highlighting the need for a more refined approach.

In Euler's method, we start with the initial condition and organize our calculations in a table. The first step involves calculating the new \( x \) and \( y \) values:

1. For \( x_1 \): \[ x_1 = x_0 + h = 1 + 0.5 = 1.5 \]

2. For \( y_1 \): \[ y_1 = y_0 + h \cdot f'(x_0) = 2 + 0.5 \cdot (2 \cdot 1) = 2 + 1 = 3 \]

Now we plot the point \( (1.5, 3) \) on the graph and connect it to the initial point. Next, we take another step to find \( x_2 \) and \( y_2 \):

1. For \( x_2 \): \[ x_2 = x_1 + h = 1.5 + 0.5 = 2 \]

2. For \( y_2 \): \[ y_2 = y_1 + h \cdot f'(x_1) = 3 + 0.5 \cdot (2 \cdot 1.5) = 3 + 1.5 = 4.5 \]

We plot the point \( (2, 4.5) \) and connect it to the previous point. Thus, we have approximated \( f(2) \) as 4.5, which is significantly closer to the actual function curve than our initial linear approximation.

It is important to note that the accuracy of Euler's method can be improved by using smaller step sizes, such as \( h = 0.25 \) or \( h = 0.1 \). This results in a more precise approximation of the function values. As you continue to practice Euler's method, you will gain a deeper understanding of its application and effectiveness in solving differential equations.