Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x² − 2x + 1
x² − 2x + 1
x⁷
−3x⁻⁴
x⁻⁴ + 2x + 3
1 / x²
2 - 5 / x²
1 / 2x³