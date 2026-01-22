Use Euler’s method with dx = 1/3 to estimate y(2) if y′ = x sin y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(2)?
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 1 + y², y(0) = 0, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 2xexp(x²) , y(0) = 2, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 2y²(x-1), y(2) = -1/2, dx = 0.1, x* = 3
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y′ = √x/y, y > 0, y(0) = 1, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
25. First-order chemical reactions In some chemical reactions, the rate at which the amount of a substance changes with time is proportional to the amount present. For the change of δ-gluconolactone into gluconic acid, for example,
dy/dt = -0.6y
when t is measured in hours. If there are 100 grams of δ-gluconolactone present when t=0, how many grams will be left after the first hour?
Use Euler’s method with a step size of to estimate the value of , where is the solution of the initial value problem
Let with . Compute the first three approximations given by Euler’s Method with a step size of .