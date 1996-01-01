23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(–1/5)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
1 / (2·3) + 1 / (4·5) + 1 / (6·7) + 1 / (8·9) + ⋯
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ∛k
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(1/k)
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)