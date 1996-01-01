11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 2 to ∞)1 / (j ln¹⁰j)
∑ (from j = 2 to ∞)1 / (j ln¹⁰j)
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(–1/5)
1 / (2·3) + 1 / (4·5) + 1 / (6·7) + 1 / (8·9) + ⋯
17–22. Integral Test Use the Integral Test to determine whether the following series converge after showing that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (∛(5k + 3))
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ∛k