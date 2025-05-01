- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Separable Differential Equations Practice Problems
A model of the temperature of a cooling object is given below. Solve the following initial value problem for , and determine the time when the temperature reaches . Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A cup of tea is initially at a temperature of and cools in a room maintained at . If the cooling constant is , after how many minutes will the tea reach ? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A car is purchased with a loan. The loan balance (in dollars) at time (in months) satisfies the differential equation:
Solve for for , and determine the first month in which the loan balance becomes zero. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A metal rod at is left in a laboratory at . After minutes, its temperature drops to . How long will it take for the rod to reach ? Round your answer to the nearest minute.
Solve the differential equation . Express the general solution explicitly for the cases and .
Rewrite the left side of the equation as a derivative of a single term and solve the initial value problem given that .
Consider a population that grows according to the logistic equation:
with initial condition . Solve for .
A - tank is initially filled with pure water. A salt solution with a concentration of flows into the tank at a rate of . The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of . Let be the mass of salt (in grams) in the tank at time (in minutes). Determine the solution to the initial value problem for with .