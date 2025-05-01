- 0. Functions(0)
Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems
Area Between Curves Practice Problems
For the functions f(x) = x^3 and g(x) = x, determine which function is on top over the interval [0, 1].
Find the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2 over the interval [-1, 1].
What is the general form of the integral to find the area between two curves f(x) and g(x) over the interval [a, b]?
If f(x) is always above g(x) on the interval [a, b], what is the integral setup to find the area between them?
Calculate the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 3x over the interval [0, 3].
Find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2 to determine the bounds for integration.
Solve the quadratic equation x^2 - 4x + 3 = 0 to find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4x - 3.
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 0 to 2 of (2x^2 - 3x) dx using the fundamental theorem of calculus.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 3 - x^2, set up the integrals to find the area between them from x = -1 to x = 1, considering the switch in top and bottom functions.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x, determine which function is on top over the interval [0, 2].