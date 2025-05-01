- 0. Functions(0)
Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems
Area Between Curves Practice Problems
Let be the area of the region bounded by and on the interval , where is a positive integer with . Compute .
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the lines , and , and the curve . What is the area of the region ?
Given and are continuous functions on , which of the integrals represents the area between and over ?
Write the area of the shaded region as the sum of two definite integrals with respect to .
The regions , , and are shown in the image given below. Determine the area of each region.
Consider the region bounded by and the -axis and the region bounded by and the -axis on . Which region has the larger area?
Consider the graph of :
Draw the graph of the area function for , without a scale on the -axis.
Evaluate based on the given figure that shows the area of the regions bounded by and the -axis.
Given the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = x + 2, set up the definite integral to find the area between these curves from x = 0 to x = 2.
Why do we subtract the integral of the lower function from the integral of the upper function when finding the area between two curves?
Calculate the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x over the interval [0, 2].
Find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x - 3 to determine the bounds for integration.
Solve the quadratic equation x^2 - 2x + 1 = 0 to find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x - 1.
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 0 to 1 of (3x^2 - 2x) dx using the fundamental theorem of calculus.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2, set up the integrals to find the area between them from x = -2 to x = 2, considering the switch in top and bottom functions.