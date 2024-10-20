Given that ﻿ x = 3 y 4 − 5 y x=3y^4-5y x=3y4−5y﻿ and ﻿ d y d t = − 3 \frac{dy}{dt}=-3 dtdy​=−3﻿, what is ﻿ d x d t \frac{dx}{dt} dtdx​﻿ when ﻿ y = 5 y=5 y=5﻿?