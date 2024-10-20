A student wants to find the height of a pole. Using a 3 3 - ft \text{ft} stick placed 12 ft 12~\text{ft} from the flagpole, the student measures the shadow of the stick to be 9 ft 9~\text{ft} long. If the measurement of the shadow has an uncertainty of ± 0.25 inch \pm{0.25~\text{inch}} , calculate the height of the pole and estimate the possible error.