Utilize Newton’s method to approximate a root of f ( x ) = sin ⁡ ( x ) + 2 x − 1.2 f\left(x\right)=\sin\left(x\right)+2x-1.2 with the initial approximation x 0 = 0.5 x_0=0.5 . Continue to iterate until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Show your work on a table.