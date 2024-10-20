A cylindrical water tank with a fixed radius of 10 cm 10\text{ cm} is being drained. Calculate the change in the water volume when the water level decreases from 30 cm 30\text{ cm} to 29.5 cm 29.5\text{ cm} . Use the formula for the volume of a cylinder, V ( h ) = π r 2 h V\left(h\right)=\pi r^2h .