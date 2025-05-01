A particle moves along a line with velocity v ( t ) = 6 t 2 − 18 t + 7 v(t) = 6t^2 - 18t + 7 (in m/s \text{m/s} ) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2 0 \leq t \leq 2 , where t t is in seconds, and its initial position is s ( 0 ) = − 3 s(0) = -3 . Find the position function s ( t ) s(t) over the given interval.