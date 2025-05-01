Use Newton's method to find the zeros of f ( x ) = x 3 − 3 x 2 + 2 f\left(x\right)=x^3-3x^2+2 using the starting values: x 0 = 2.5 x_0=2.5 and x 0 = − 1 x_0=-1 . These starting values lie in regions that will lead to two different zeros of f f .