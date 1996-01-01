Let h ( t ) = ∑ n = 0 ∞ a n t n h(t)=\displaystyle\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} a_n t^n be a power series with interval of convergence ∣ t ∣ < Q |t| < Q . What is the interval of convergence for the power series h ( t − c ) h(t-c) , where c c is a nonzero real number?