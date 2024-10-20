Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a linear park, two water fountains are located apart. The water pressure at one fountain is twice as high as at the other, resulting in twice the sound intensity of water splashing. At what distance from the quieter fountain will the combined sound intensity of the splashing water be the weakest? Round the answer to two decimal places. (Hint: The intensity of sound is proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.)
