In a linear park, two water fountains are located 200 m 200\text{ m} apart. The water pressure at one fountain is twice as high as at the other, resulting in twice the sound intensity of water splashing. At what distance from the quieter fountain will the combined sound intensity of the splashing water be the weakest? Round the answer to two decimal places. (Hint: The intensity of sound is proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.)