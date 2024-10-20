Find the limit as ﻿ x → π 2 x\to\frac{\pi}{2} x→2π​﻿ of the expression ﻿ sin ⁡ ( π + cos ⁡ x cot ⁡ x − 2 sin ⁡ x ) \sin\left(\frac{\pi+\cos x}{\cot x-2\sin x}\right) sin(cotx−2sinxπ+cosx​)﻿. Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.