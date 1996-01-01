Determine the minimum number of terms that must be summed in the series ∑ k = 1 ∞ ( − 1 ) k + 1 k 5 \displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^{k+1}}{k^5} so that the approximation error is less than 5 × 10 − 9 5 \times 10^{-9} .