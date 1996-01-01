Teams X and Y enter a sudden-death shootout after tying in a game. The teams take turns attempting shots, and the first team to score wins the shootout. Each team has a 1 5 \frac{1}{5} chance of scoring on their attempt, and Team X shoots first. The expected number of shot attempts (by either team) until the shootout ends is given by 1 5 ∑ k = 1 ∞ k ( 4 5 ) k − 1 \displaystyle\frac{1}{5} \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} k \left(\frac{4}{5}\right)^{k-1} . Calculate this expected value.