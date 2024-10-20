Assume the cost, in dollars, to manufacture x x bicycles is given by the function c ( x ) = 500 + 50 x − 0.05 x 2 c\left(x\right)=500+50x-0.05x^2 . Determine the marginal cost when 200 200 bicycles are produced, and verify it by calculating the cost of producing one additional bicycle after the first 200 200 .