A train's velocity along a straight track is given by the following piecewise function:

v ( t ) = { 4 t if 0 ≤ t < 15 60 if 15 ≤ t < 40 180 − 3 t if t ≥ 40 v(t)=\begin{cases}4t & \text{if }0\leq t<15\\ 60 & \text{if }15\leq t<40\\ 180-3t & \text{if }t\geq40\end{cases}