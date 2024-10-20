Find the value of a a that ensures the function h ( x ) = { sin ⁡ 4 ( 2 x ) x 4 , x ≠ 0 a , x = 0 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\frac{\sin^4\left(2x\right)}{x^4},x

e0\\ a,x=0\end{cases} is continuous at x = 0 x=0 .