A car starts from City A and travels towards City B. The position function of the car is given by s = g ( t ) s = g(t) , where s s is the distance in kilometers from City A, and t t is the time in hours since departure at 8 : 00 8:00 A.M. The car makes a return trip to City A, arriving back 8.5 8.5 hours later at 4 : 30 4:30 P.M. Calculate the average velocity of the car during the first 2 2 hours of the trip ( 0 ≤ t ≤ 2 ) (0 ≤ t ≤ 2) .