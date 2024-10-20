A particle is moving along a horizontal line, and its velocity at any time t t in minutes is given by ﻿ v ( t ) = t 2 − 4 t + 3 v(t) = t^2 - 4t + 3 v(t)=t2−4t+3﻿ in meters per minute. Determine the intervals during which the particle is moving to the right and to the left.