A club saves \( 250 \$250 at the start of each year in a fund earning 6 % 6\% interest annually. Interest is credited first, then the deposit. Let S n S_n be the fund balance after the n n th deposit, with S 0 = \) 0 S_0=\$0 . How many years are needed for the fund to reach at least $ 2000 \$2000 ?