The temperature of a cooling object is modeled by T ( t ) = ( t − 6 ) 2 T\left(t\right)=\left(t-6\right)^2 , where t t is the time in minutes and T ( t ) T\left(t\right) is the temperature in degrees Celsius ( ∘ C ^{\circ}\text{C} ). Calculate T ′ ( 5 ) T^{\prime}\left(5\right) and interpret its physical meaning, including units.