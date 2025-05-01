Let D ′ ( x ) D^{\prime}(x) be a marginal demand function that is positive and increasing, where x x is the price of the product. Is the increase in demand from C C units to 2 C 2C units less than the increase in demand from 2 C 2C units to 3 C 3C units? Note that C C , 2 C 2C , and 3 C 3C are price values.