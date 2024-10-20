A bread factory can produce x x hundred loaves of whole wheat bread and y y hundred loaves of rye bread a day, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 0\leq{x}\leq{3} and y = 45 − 15 x 5 − x y=\frac{45-15x}{5-x} . The profit on a loaf of whole wheat bread is twice the profit on a loaf of rye bread. To maximize profit, what should be the quantity of each type to produce?