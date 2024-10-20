Consider two functions p ( x ) = e x p(x) = e^x and q ( x ) = sin ⁡ ( x ) − 1 q(x)=\sin(x)-1 , both continuous for − π 2 ≤ x ≤ π 2 -\frac{\pi}{2}\le x\le\frac{\pi}{2} . Is it possible for p ( x ) q ( x ) \frac{p(x)}{q\left(x\right)} to be discontinuous at any point in this range?