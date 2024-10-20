A particle is traveling along the curve defined by ﻿ y = x 3 y = x^3 y=x3﻿. If the particle's distance from the origin is increasing at a constant rate of ﻿ 2 cm/min 2\text{ cm/min} 2 cm/min﻿, find the relationship between ﻿ d y d t \frac{dy}{dt} dtdy​﻿ and ﻿ d x d t \frac{dx}{dt} dtdx​﻿.