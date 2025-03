A particle is traveling along the curve defined by  y = x 3 y = x^3 y=x3. If the particle's distance from the origin is increasing at a constant rate of  2 cm/min 2\text{ cm/min} 2 cm/min, find the relationship between  d y d t \frac{dy}{dt} dtdy​ and  d x d t \frac{dx}{dt} dtdx​.