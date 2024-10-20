Evaluate the limit. Use L’Hôpital’s Rule if necessary.

﻿ lim ⁡ θ → 0 + ( cot ⁡ θ − csc ⁡ θ ) {{\displaystyle\lim_{\theta\to0^{+}}{(\cot{\theta}-\csc{\theta})}}} θ→0+lim​(cotθ−cscθ)﻿