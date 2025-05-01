Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
97 of 0
Problem 97Multiple Choice

Determine whether the improper integral e1x(lnx)2dx\(\int\)_{e}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{1}{x(\ln x)^{2}\)}\,dx converges or diverges.