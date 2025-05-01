Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine whether the improper integral 31x24dx\int_3^\infty\frac{1}{\sqrt{x^2-4}}\,dx converges or diverges.