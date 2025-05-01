A rectangular reservoir is 2.5 m 2.5\text{ m} wide, 6 m 6\text{ m} long, and 5 m 5\text{ m} high. If the water is 3 m 3\text{ m} deep, how much work is required to pump all the water to a point 0.5 m 0.5\text{ m} above the top of the reservoir? (Use the density of water as 1000 kg/m 3 1000\text{ kg/m}^3 and g = 9.8 m/s 2 g = 9.8 \text{ m/s}^2 ).