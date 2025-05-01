Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 − 9 x 2 − 3 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 12 x ( x 2 − 3 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{12x}{\left(x^2-3\right)^2}

f ′ ′ ( x ) = − 36 ( x 2 + 1 ) ( x 2 − 3 ) 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{36\left(x^2+1\right)}{\left(x^2-3\right)^3}