Given J n = ∫ x n e − 3 x 2 d x J_{n}=\int x^{n}e^{-3x^2}\,dx , where n n is a nonnegative integer, determine a formula for J n J_n in terms of p m ( x ) p_m(x) when n n is odd. Here p m ( x ) p_m(x) denotes a polynomial of degree m m . Make use of the result ∫ u m e u d u = e u p m ( u ) + C \int u^{m}e^{u}\,du=e^{u}\,p_{m}(u)+C .