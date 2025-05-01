A machine dispenses 50 50 mL of liquid per operation, operating at a rate of one operation per second. The rate of liquid dispensed is modeled by Q ′ ( t ) = 50 ( 1 + sin 4 π t ) Q^{\prime}(t)=50(1+\sin4\pi t) , where Q ( t ) Q(t) is the total liquid dispensed over [ 0 , t ] [0, t] , Q ( 0 ) = 0 Q(0) = 0 , and t t is in seconds. What is the formula for the total liquid dispensed between t = 0 t = 0 and any time t > 0 t > 0 ?