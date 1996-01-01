A patient receives 100 mg 100~\text{mg} of a medicine every 24 24 hours. Each day, 80 % 80\% of the medicine is eliminated from the body. Let b n b_n be the amount of medicine (in mg \text{mg} ) after n n doses, with b 1 = 100 b_1 = 100 . What is the recurrence relation for b n b_n ?