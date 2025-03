A projectile is launched, and its path can be modeled by the equation  y = 3 x ( 40 − x ) y=3x(40-x) y=3x(40−x), where  y y y represents the height in feet and  x x x is the horizontal distance in feet. Given that the horizontal component of velocity is  25 ft/s 25\text{ ft/s} 25 ft/s, what is the vertical component of velocity when  x = 10 x = 10 x=10?