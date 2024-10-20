A projectile is launched, and its path can be modeled by the equation ﻿ y = 3 x ( 40 − x ) y=3x(40-x) y=3x(40−x)﻿, where ﻿ y y y﻿ represents the height in feet and ﻿ x x x﻿ is the horizontal distance in feet. Given that the horizontal component of velocity is ﻿ 25 ft/s 25\text{ ft/s} 25 ft/s﻿, what is the vertical component of velocity when ﻿ x = 10 x = 10 x=10﻿?