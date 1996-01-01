A clock has a minute hand of length 10 10 inches that makes one full revolution every 3600 3600 seconds. Let ( x , y ) (x,y) be the position of the tip relative to the clock center, and take t t in seconds with t = 0 t=0 when the tip points to the 3 3 o'clock position. Write parametric equations x ( t ) x(t) and y ( t ) y(t) for the motion.