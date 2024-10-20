Draw the graph of the function given below.

﻿ f ( x ) = x 3 + 8 x 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3+8}{x^2} f(x)=x2x3+8​﻿

﻿ f ’ ( x ) = 1 − 16 x 3 f^{\text{'}}\left(x\right)=1-\frac{16}{x^3} f’(x)=1−x316​﻿