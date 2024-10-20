Sketch the graph of y = 1 10 x 3 ( 12 − x ) y=\frac{1}{10}x^3\left(12-x\right) given its first derivative y ′ = 2 5 x 2 ( 9 − x ) y^{\prime}=\frac25x^2\left(9-x\right) and second derivative y ′ y^{\prime} ′ = 6 5 x ( 6 − x ) ^{\prime}=\frac65x\left(6-x\right) .