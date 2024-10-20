Draw the graph of the function given below.

f ( x ) = x 2 x 2 − 9 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2}{x^2-9}

﻿ f ’ ( x ) = − 18 x ( x 2 − 9 ) 2 f^{\text{'}}\left(x\right)=-\frac{18x}{\left(x^2-9\right)^2} f’(x)=−(x2−9)218x​﻿