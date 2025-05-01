A cyclist's velocity is given by v ( t ) = k ( 1 − e − t m ) v(t)=k(1-e^{-\frac{t}{m}}) , where k k and m m are positive constants, t t is in seconds, and v v is in m/s \text{m/s} . If the initial position is y ( 0 ) = 0 y(0) = 0 , what is the position function y ( t ) y(t) for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 ?