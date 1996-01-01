A tech company tracks the fraction p ( t ) p(t) of a population that installed a new mobile app at time t t (measured in days). Assume installations occur through person-to-person influence so that the installation rate is proportional to the product of the fraction who have the app and the fraction who do not. The model is p ′ ( t ) = r p ( 1 − p ) p^{\prime}(t)=rp\bigl(1-p\bigr) , for t ≥ 0 t\ge0 where r > 0 r>0 is a constant adoption rate, and the initial fraction is p ( 0 ) = p 0 p(0)=p_0 with 0 ≤ p 0 ≤ 1 0\le p_0\le1 . Solve this initial‑value problem to obtain p ( t ) p(t) in terms of r r and p 0 p_0 .