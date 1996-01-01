Consider the power series ln ( 1 − x ) = − ∑ k = 1 ∞ x k k \displaystyle\ln(1-x) = -\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{x^k}{k} for ∣ x ∣ < 1 |x| < 1 . Substitute x = w + 2 x = w+2 to get a power series for ln ( − w − 1 ) \ln(-w-1) centered at w = − 2 w=-2 . What is the interval of convergence for the new power series?