Given the function f ( x ) = e x f(x) = e^{x} , it is often approximated near 0 0 by the linear expression f ( x ) ≈ 1 + x f(x) \approx 1+x . Using this approximation, estimate the value of f ( 0.14 ) f(0.14) . Then, determine an upper bound on the error of this approximation. Express the upper bound in 4 4 decimal places.