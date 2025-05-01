Two trains, Train X and Train Y, depart from the same station. Their velocities (in units of m/s \text{m/s} ) are:

Train X: v X ( t ) = 5 v_{X}(t)=5 , for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 , and

Train Y: v Y ( t ) = 6 t v_Y(t) = 6t , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 3 0 \leq t \leq 3 , and v Y ( t ) = 18 v_Y(t) = 18 , for t > 3 t > 3 ,