5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives

Finding Global Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 44Multiple Choice

Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval: y=6x(3lnx)y=6x\bigl(3-\ln x\bigr), (0,e3](0,e^3].